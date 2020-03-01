Smart Cards Market – Comparative Analysis by 2025

The Smart Cards market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Smart Cards market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global Smart Cards market are elaborated thoroughly in the Smart Cards market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Smart Cards market players.

segmented as follows:

By Type

By Component

By End Use

By Access Type

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Contact Card

Contactless Card

Dual Card

Hybrid Card

The contact card segment accounted for highest revenue share of 64.0% in the overall smart card market in 2015 in terms of revenue, followed by the contactless card segment with 19.4%.

The next segment encompasses the analysis of the global smart card market on the basis of component and presents the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into:

Micro- Controller Card

Memory Card

The micro- controller card segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.8% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of revenue contribution share, the micro- controller card segment accounted for 71.3% of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to sustain its domination during the forecast years.

The end use segment analyzes the market on the basis of smart card end use applications and presents market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of the end use, the market is segmented into:

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunication

Financial Services, Retail and Loyalty

Entertainment

Energy and Utility

The telecommunication segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.7% in terms of value during the forecast period. The telecommunication revenue contribution was 48.7% of the total global smart card revenue in 2015 and the segment is expected to sustain its dominance over the forecast years. Revenue from financial service, retail and loyalty segment is expected to expand at a CAGR 7.2% over the forecast years. The segment is expected to contribute 18.5% in terms of revenue by 2024 end to the global smart card market.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report also includes market share of leading players in Europe, the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Germany, and the U.S. on the basis of card type and end use application. The key players profiled in the report include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Gemalto N.V., Insidesecure SA, CPI Card Group Inc., Morpho SA, Oberthur Technologies, Giesecke, and Devrient GmbH Watchdata Technologies among others.

Objectives of the Smart Cards Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Smart Cards market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Smart Cards market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Smart Cards market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Smart Cards market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Smart Cards market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Smart Cards market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The Smart Cards market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Smart Cards market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Smart Cards market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

