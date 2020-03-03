Smart card-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Card Market is estimated to be $7.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $13.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as growing demand for secure & reliable payments, technology advancement, rising number of mobile phone subscribers and increasing penetration of mobile phones in emerging economies are driving the market growth. However, price pressures and technological challenges are inhibiting the growth of Smart card market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/215654

Retail and BFSI industry segments are the fastest growing segments of smart card market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to retain its leading position and is analyzed to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. From application side, telecom sector mainly 3G dominates the smart card use, while from growth perspective transportation sector remains the most dynamic sector. Payment chip-card market shows an apparent swing towards contactless and converging applications. Contactless payment can be performed with smart cards and with mobile devices. In meticulous, the demand for Dual Interface (DIF) payment cards is growing.

The key players in the global smart card market are Siemens IT solutions and services, Sony corp, Datacard corp, Renesas Electronics, Arm Holdings PLC, Atmel Corporation, Diebold Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient GMBH, Infineon Technologies AG, Ingenico SA, Inside Contactless S.A, MORPHO (SAGEM ORGA), Oberthur Technologies Group, Samsung Electronics, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Thales SA, Verifone System INC, Watchdata System CO., LTD, American Express Company, Atos SE, NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments, Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.,

Components Covered:

Microcontroller Cards

Memory Cards

Applications Covered:

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Government ID

Pay TV

Other Applications

Types Covered:

Contact Smart Card

Contactless Smart Card

Hybrid Smart Card

Dual-interface Smart Card

Other Types

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/smart-card-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

n

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

n

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

n

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

n

5 Global Smart Card Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Microcontroller Cards

5.3 Memory Cards

n

6 Global Smart Card Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Healthcare

6.3 Transportation

6.4 Telecommunication

6.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

6.6 Retail

6.7 Government ID

6.8 Pay TV

6.9 Other Applications

n

7 Global Smart Card Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Contact Smart Card

7.3 Contactless Smart Card

7.4 Hybrid Smart Card

7.5 Dual-interface Smart Card

7.6 Other Types

n

8 Global Smart Card Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 UK

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Middle East

8.4.2 Brazil

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 South Africa

8.4.5 Egypt

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Siemens IT solutions and services

10.2 Sony corp

10.3 Datacard corp

10.4 Renesas Electronics

10.5 Arm Holdings PLC

10.6 Atmel Corporation

10.7 Diebold Corporation

10.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.9 Gemalto NV

10.10 Giesecke & Devrient GMBH

10.11 Infineon Technologies AG

10.12 Ingenico SA

10.13 Inside Contactless S.A

10.14 MORPHO (SAGEM ORGA)

10.15 Oberthur Technologies Group

10.16 Samsung Electronics

10.17 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

10.18 Thales SA

10.19 Verifone System INC

10.20 Watchdata System CO., LTD

10.21 American Express Company

10.22 Atos SE

10.23 NXP Semiconductors NV

10.24 Texas Instruments, Inc.

10.25 CPI Card Group Inc.,

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/215654

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/215654

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/215654