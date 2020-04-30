Smart Cameras Market Analysis By Manufacturers – Sony, Bosch Security Systems, Canon

Smart cameras are camera devices are equipped with features which enable the user to upload and share photos online using a built-in Wi-Fi or LTE connection. The prominent factors that are driving the market include rapid advances in camera technology, growing electronics and semiconductor industries, and growing adoption of automation systems by homes and industries.

Smart cameras are basically used for monitoring and surveillance purposes in the home, industrial and others. There are various applications of smart cameras in real-world such as for video surveillance and industrial machine vision. The industrial machine vision is probably the most favourable application of smart camera.

In 2017, the global Smart Cameras market size was 20 million US$ and is forecast to 81 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2018

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Samsung Electronics, Sony, Bosch Security Systems, Canon, Nikon, Flir Systems, Panasonic, Raptor Photonics, Olympus, Polaroid, and Watec Cameras.

Make an inquiry before purchasing this report for free:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05211245959/global-smart-cameras-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?source=MW&mode=86

The image sensor segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period. This is the fastest-growing segment as image sensors have witnessed increased adoption recently. The processor segment in this category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% throughout the period of forecast. In 2017, the lens segment displayed a market value of about US$ 1,306 Mn and is estimated to reach a valuation of around US$ 5.7 Bn by the end of the period of assessment.

The revenue contribution from the commercial area segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period and is the fastest-growing segment in the coming years. The consumer segment is the largest segment in terms of market share and is estimated to touch a market valuation of more than US$ 5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment.

Among the regions, North America is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in the global market, registering a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period. Revenue from the Smart Camera market in North America accounts for over 20.7% of the global Smart Camera market revenue in 2017. Smart Camera providers can focus on expanding across several countries in North America and Western Europe regions such as Germany, U.K and U.S.

This report segments the global Smart Cameras Market on the basis of Types are :

Stand-Alone Smart Cameras

Single-Chip Smart Cameras

Embedded Smart Cameras

On The basis Of application, the Global Smart Cameras Market is Segmented into :

Video Surveillance

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Transportation

Automobile

Medical

Others

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05211245959/global-smart-cameras-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

Regions covered By Smart Cameras Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05211245959/global-smart-cameras-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Smart Cameras Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Smart Cameras industry.

Related Reports:

Global Embedded Smart Cameras Market Professional Survey Report 2019: https://bit.ly/2RFNV5M

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more. MarketInsightsReports is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]