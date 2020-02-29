Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2025

Indepth Read this Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market

Key Players Operating in Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market

AK GlobalTech Corporation

Quest Products, Inc.

MPD, Inc.

Lifeloc Technologies Inc.

Intoximeters, Inc.

EnviteC-Wismar GmbH

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

BACtrack, Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to be a major market for smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market globally, in the near future, due to increasing use of personal breath analyzers and rising applications of smart breathalyzer in the healthcare industry. The smart breath analysis device market in Europe is also projected to expand in the near future, due to increasing awareness about conferences such as the International Alcohol Interlock Symposium. Additionally, stringent laws for traffic safety and increasing usage of breath analyzers are offering considerable opportunity to the smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market in the Europe region.

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market: Research Scope

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market, by Technology

Fuel Cell

Semiconductor

Infrared

Crystal

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market, by Application

Alcohol Detection

Drug Detection

Tuberculosis

Asthma

Cancer

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market, by End-user

Law Enforcement

Health and safety

OEM

Individuals

Others

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



