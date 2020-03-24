Smart Bitcoin Investments Is Teaching The World How To Buy Bitcoin

Los Angeles, California. Smart Bitcoin Investments is a website dedicated to teaching people how they can buy bitcoin in the most effective ways and store it away for the long-term efficiently. Bitcoin is a decentralized peer-to-peer currency that is backed by the blockchain as is used as a store of value, or money, by people all over the globe. Many investors keep cryptocurrency in their portfolios as an alternative asset similar to gold or silver.

Smart Bitcoin Investments has created a “How To Buy Bitcoins” guide for cryptocurrency investors so they can learn all about the payment methods available to them and the best exchanges with the lowest fees.

The most popular payment methods for buying bitcoin include:

After buying bitcoins, Smart Bitcoin Investments urges people to invest in a cold-storage hardware wallet to secure their cryptocurrency from the event of an electrical outage or hack. Some of the more popular hardware wallets include the Trezor Model T, Ledger Nano X, Trezor One, Ledger Nano S and KeepKey.

“Knowing how to properly store, and secure your bitcoin is an important skill to know for all cryptocurrency investors,” says Jeffrey Ito, founder of Smart Bitcoin Investments, “A hardware wallet is like a bank vault for gold, so utilize one as often as possible.”

Smart Bitcoin Investments offers many guides on the subject of bitcoin and is devoted to teaching people around the world how to invest in cryptocurrency in the most efficient ways.

About Smart Bitcoin Investments

Smart Bitcoin Investments, founded by Jeffrey Ito, a California-based entrepreneur and Bitcoin enthusiast, is an essential resource for people who want to know more about Bitcoin and other alternative asset investments.

