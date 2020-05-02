Smart Bathroom Market, By Type (Hand Dryers, TouchlessCisterns, Smart Windows, Smart Toilets, Touchless Faucets, Touchless Soap Dispenser, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Sanitary ware is an essential lifestyle statement for consumers in recent years. With the advancement in technology, the bathroom fittings have seen substantial evolution in the last few years. The smart bathrooms have showcased inclination in terms of the demand generated by commercial and residential buildings, particularly in smart cities. Rise in emphasis on the water and energy conservation marks rise in the traction of the smart bathrooms among consumers. Furthermore, with continuous technological advancement, the bathroom fitting manufacturers shift their concentration from the conventional bathroom accessories to the sensor-enabled accessories.

Increasing awareness regarding the health, hygiene, energy and water preservation among consumers, is anticipated to drive the growth of global smart bathrooms during the forecast period. The improved usage of touchless soap dispensers and automatic hand dryers contributes to growth in demand for the smart bathrooms market in recent years. Furthermore, an increase in the applications of touchless faucets in commercial buildings is anticipated to propel the demand for the global smart bathrooms market. An additional feature of the smart bathrooms that is projected to contribute to the growth of the market is smart windows. The windows are fixed in bathrooms to control the heat flow to maintain an acceptable temperature in the bathroom.

Key Players

Duravit Jaguar Kohler LIXIL Group TOTO MOEN Roca Sanitario SA Bradley Corporation Masco Corporation Villeroy & Boch AG

TOC

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Concern Regarding Energy Conservation & Hygiene Maintenance

4.2.2 Increasing Aging Population

4.2.3 Growing Population & Urbanization

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs of Implementation

4.3.2 Dominance of Traditional Bathrooms over Smart Bathrooms

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increasing Awareness of Sanitization in Rural Sector

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Technical Complexity

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Component Manufacturers

5.1.2 System Assemblers

5.1.3 Distribution Channel

5.1.4 Customer/End-User

