Smart Bathroom Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Bathroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global smart bathroom market size reached US$ 3609.3 Million in 2018. Smart bathrooms consist of automated sanitary systems which are operated through smartphones and related devices. These bathrooms are equipped with several advanced and eco-friendly solutions, including touchless dispensers, automated doors, digital faucets, app-controlled lights, voice-activated speakers and automatic hand-dryers. Ease of handling, enhanced convenience, and increased energy efficiency are some of the key benefits offered by these bathrooms, owing to which they are increasingly being incorporated in both the commercial and residential construction projects.

Global Smart Bathroom Market Trends:

Growing environmental consciousness, coupled with rising disposable income and changing lifestyles, is one of the key factors driving the market. With the emerging trend of smart cities and a transformed perception of personal hygiene, which is encouraging the concept of touchless operation and functionality, the demand for smart bathrooms is experiencing a significant rise. Furthermore, these solutions aid in creating a flexible environment, especially for the elderly and disabled users, who otherwise may face challenges in the conventionally designed bathroom space and its operations. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing research and development (R&D) activities by manufacturers, which are facilitating the launch of various technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, PerfectFill by Kohler enables users to auto-fill a bathtub to their desired depth and temperature, wherein both the autofill and auto-drain function can be controlled through a voice assistant such as Alexa or the Kohler Konnect app. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 6678.9 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 10.74% during 2019-2024.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

1. Hole Touchless Faucets

2. Smart Toilets

3. Touchless Soap Dispenser

4. Touchless Cisterns

5. Hand Dryers

6. Smart Windows

7. Others

On the basis of the product, the market has been divided into hole touchless faucets, smart toilets, touchless soap dispenser, touchless cisterns, hand dryers, smart windows and others.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Offline

2. Online

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into offline and online retail.

Market Breakup by End-User Industry:

1. Non-Residential

2. Residential

On the basis of the end user industry, the non-residential segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market, followed by the residential segment.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. Asia Pacific

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Duravit AG, The Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, TOTO Ltd., American Standard Brands, Bradley Corporation, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Cleveland Faucet Group, Delta Faucet Company, Grohe AG, Jacuzzi Brands, LLC, Novellini S.p.A., Pfister (Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.), Roca Sanitario, S.A. and Sloan Valve Company.

