Smart Babymonitor Market 2020: Services, Applications, Development, Specifications, Top Players, Business Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

Smart Baby Monitor is the electronic instrument belongs to the system of wireless home security for the testing the active babies quality of sleep. However, it belongs to the system of wireless home security and contains two parts, baby unit or baby monitors side and parents’ unit or control side. Smart baby monitor is situated in baby’s room for monitoring the safety of baby with the help of display.

Increase in the number of the dual-earning families is the main factor of smart baby monitor market. However, different major factors are including the growth in nuclear families, increase in awareness about safety of baby and their health while parents are doing the household works, enhanced online retailing and change in lifestyle. Whereas several mode of connection, smart baby monitor device is importantly increasing the market share because of easy installation, portability and WLAN connection.

However, smart baby monitor market is anticipated for experiencing the annual growth of global smart baby monitor market. Growth in the nuclear families and several working parents are resulting in high acceptance of the baby monitors in day care centers and home. Increase in the awareness regarding the safety of baby, growth in the disposable income and evolving online retailing are the factors boosting the growth of smart baby monitor industry. Though, decrease in the birth rate because of the concerns of safety and sedentary lifestyle related with baby monitor products is the biggest challenge for the players working in the smart baby monitor industry. Rather than the challenges, industry is expected to provide various opportunities for business in developing and the developed regions in coming years.

Several models of video and audio, wireless and wired baby monitors with extra features like in-built lullabies, infrared night light and sensors of temperature are present in United States. However, United States is the home for many of the biggest players of market offering safety and security characteristics putting the parents mind at rest. Therefore, baby monitors are present in the specialized stores for babies and are traded online. Instead of the dominant market for smart baby monitor, U.S. market is facing various challenges like emission of chronic radiation and threat of hacking.

However, the superior technological infrastructure and growth in the acceptance of inventive and baby products are the factors for baby monitors market growth in U.S. Thus, growth in the online retailing in U.S. is the important factor boosting the growth of smart baby monitor market.

The key players of the smart baby monitor are: Motorola, Graco, Levana, Infant Optics, and so on. The report discusses various benefits and key strategies adopted by the market leaders to lead the race.

With considerable growth in technology the baby monitors became smarter. A smart Wi-Fi enabled baby monitor is extremely important to parents especially for working moms. This allows the parents to keep a watch on the child when not in near vicinity. Here the device is connected to your smart phone with the help of internet. It transmits video feeds, sounds to the connected app installed on phone. Smart baby monitor also enables parents to talk to the child. Furthermore there is an in-build memory which allows parents to store the favorite lullabies and rhymes of the child. These monitors also share the temperature, humidity and other factors that might affect the child.

The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019, held in January at Las Vegas, revealed a smart baby monitor. Home based startup called Miku, introduced its product “Miku Baby Monitor”. This is an advanced device that uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine-learning to provide a detail health report of the kids. The product has been developed by CEO Eric White, who understood the need for an advanced device, once his first child was born. Using his previous experience and knowledge of handling technology devices he created Miku baby monitors. These monitors’ works with high-end audio and video technologies supported by a software approved by National Science Foundation.

