Smart Baby Monitor Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2026

Global smart baby monitor market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1810.49 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the substantial rise of women working population globally.

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market By Product (Audio & Video, Tracking Devices, Internet), Connection (Wired, Wireless), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Application (Home Family, Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Smart Baby Monitor Market

Smart baby monitor can be defined as the electronic consumer goods that is used for constant monitoring of babies present in households. These products provide real-time information regarding the babies as they are installed close to them and are able to provide live video, audio, location and track the activities of baby while reporting them directly to the parents over the smartphone apps.

Top Key Players:

SAMSUNG;

Motorola Mobility LLC;

Safety 1st;

iBaby Labs, Inc.;

Miku Inc.;

NETGEAR;

SUMR Brands;

VTech Communications, Inc.;

Lorex Technology Inc.;

Medisana AG;

Angelcare Monitor Inc;

Infant Optics;

Newell Brands;

Levana;

Koninklijke Philips N.V.;

Withings;

Snuza International

among others.

Market Drivers:

Enhancement of birth rate from European region is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growth in the volume of nuclear families with working parents acts as a market driver

Increasing awareness regarding the safety of children amongst parents; this factor is expected to boost this market growth

Product innovations and technological advancements giving rise to enhanced benefits such as real-time tracking and communicating ability of parents with children is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Growing incidences of infertility due to high-stress lifestyles and environments is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of preference among parents to leave their kids alone due to concerns regarding their safety and security restricts the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Safety 1st announced the availability of “Safety 1st HD WiFi Baby Monitor with Smart Audio Parent Unit”. This launch will help extend the current portfolio of Safety 1st home safety products as it ensures that the parents can view or listen to their children in an high-quality setup

In May 2017, NETGEAR announced the commercial availability of their “Arlo Baby SmartHD Monitoring Camera (ABC1000)”. The camera is integrated with various additional features such as music playing ability, sensors for monitoring quality of air, temperature, humidity and dimmable night light. It also provides users access to live-streaming of video and access to recorded video

Market Segmentations:

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Connection

Distribution Channel

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Audio & Video

Tracking Devices

Internet

By Connection

Wired

Wireless

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Application

Home Family

Commercial

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Baby Monitor Market

Global smart baby monitor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart baby monitor market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

