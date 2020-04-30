Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Microsoft Corporation (USA), Google Inc (USA), Epson America Inc. (USA)

Smart Augmented Reality (Ar) Glasses Report predicts and forecasts product lifecycle, emerging technologies, latest trends, changes in the demographic structures of the economies around the globe, market saturation, and growing competition. This report assures to keep the marketer future-oriented and alert with the ever-evolving market dynamics. Hence, this report will help the business owner to make well-informed market decisions and develop effective strategies.

Analysts forecast that the global market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses will grow from 101,000 units in 2018 to 19.7 million units annually by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 112.4%.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Microsoft Corporation (USA), Google Inc (USA), Epson America Inc. (USA), DAQRI (USA), Meta Company (USA), Penny AB (Sweden), Atheer, Inc (USA), Avegant Corp (USA), Everysight LTD (Israel), GlassUp (Italy), Laforge Optical (USA), Laster Technologies (France), Lumus Ltd (Israel).

Superimposing information onto a field of view is achieved through an optical head-mounted display (OHMD) or embedded wireless glasses with transparent heads-up display (HUD) or augmented reality (AR) overlay. These systems have the capability to reflect projected digital images as well as allow the user to see through it or see better with it. While early models can perform basic tasks, such as serving as a front end display for a remote system, as in the case of smartglasses utilizing cellular technology or Wi-Fi, modern smart glasses are effectively wearable computers which can run self-contained mobile apps. Some are hands-free and can communicate with the Internet via natural language voice commands, while others use touch buttons.

This report segments the global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market on the basis of Types are :

Simple Assisted Reality Glasses

MR Holographic Displays

Smart Helmets

On The basis Of application, the Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market is Segmented into :

Individual Consumer

Enterprises

Regions covered By Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

