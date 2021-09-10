Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Forecast to 2026

The integrated software application that provides complete business visibility, optimization of inventories, and synchronization of supply with demand & manufacturing is referred as the smart & mobile supply chain solutions. Rising demand for smart & mobile supply chain solutions need for quicker turnaround time and efficient utilization of resources are the major driving factors for global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Inc., GT Nexus Inc., Kewill Systems Plc.

However, stringent government regulations on spectrum allocation and content delivery, and high cost associated with broadcasting equipment are considered to be the major challenges for Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market.

The Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analzyed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Target Audience:

Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

The smart & mobile supply chain solutions market is primarily segmented based on different solution, enterprise size, vertical and regions.

Based on solution, the market is divided into:

Transportation Management Systems

Warehouse Management Systems

Sourcing & Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Manufacturing Execution System

Others

Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Others

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Government Sector

IT & Telecom

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes.

