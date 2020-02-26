Smart Airports Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2027

The global Smart Airports market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Airports market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Smart Airports market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Airports market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Airports market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market Segmentation:
Smart Airport Infrastructure Analysis
- Endpoint Devices
- Sensors
- Tags
- IP Phone
- Video Conferencing
- Communication Systems
- Wireless Airports
- Smart Phones
- Near Field Communication
- Social Media
- Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control
- IoT Enabled Beacons
- Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
- Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
- RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
- E-gates
- Air/Ground Traffic Control
- Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
- Automated Passport Control
- Security Systems
- Biometrics
- Alerts & Cyber Security
- E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
- E-Tag System
- Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)
Smart Airport Solutions Analysis
- Terminal Side
- HVAC
- Lighting Control
- Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)
- Fire and Life Safety Solutions
- Energy Management
- Life Cycle Services
- Building Management and Automation Systems
- Airside
- Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)
- Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
- Surface Movement Guidance
- Runway Improvement and Apron Management
- Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
- Landside
- Parking
- Access Roads
- Perimeter Security
- Car Rental
- Mass Transit
- Airport City
Smart Airport Applications Analysis
- Core Applications
- Content Management
- Business Intelligence
- Next-Generation Web
- Collaboration
- Integration
- Business Applications
- Noise Abatement
- Fee Management
- Performance Management
- Gate Management
Smart Airport Services Analysis
- Smart Transport and Parking Services
- Real-time Travel Services
- Intelligent Transport Services
- Trip Concierge
- Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services
- Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
- Intelligent Advertising
- Lean Retail Solutions
- Telepresence Rooms
- Smart Workplace Services
- Equipment Telematics Solutions
- Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
- Smart Airport Processes
- Location-Based Services
- RFID Baggage Tagging
- No-queue Check-in Solutions
- Smart Business-to-Business Services
- Traffic and Facilities Management
- Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services
In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart airport market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- EU7
- CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka)
- Australasia (Australia, NZ, and Guinea)
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Each market player encompassed in the Smart Airports market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart Airports market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
