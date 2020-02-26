Smart Airports Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2027

The global Smart Airports market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Airports market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Smart Airports market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Airports market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Airports market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation:

Smart Airport Infrastructure Analysis

Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags IP Phone Video Conferencing

Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control IoT Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Control

Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

Smart Airport Solutions Analysis

Terminal Side HVAC Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems

Airside Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City



Smart Airport Applications Analysis

Core Applications Content Management Business Intelligence Next-Generation Web Collaboration Integration

Business Applications Noise Abatement Fee Management Performance Management Gate Management



Smart Airport Services Analysis

Smart Transport and Parking Services Real-time Travel Services Intelligent Transport Services Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality Intelligent Advertising Lean Retail Solutions Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services Equipment Telematics Solutions Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes Location-Based Services RFID Baggage Tagging No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business-to-Business Services Traffic and Facilities Management Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart airport market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka) Australasia (Australia, NZ, and Guinea) Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Smart Airports market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart Airports market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Smart Airports market report?

A critical study of the Smart Airports market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Smart Airports market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Smart Airports landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Smart Airports market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Smart Airports market share and why? What strategies are the Smart Airports market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Smart Airports market? What factors are negatively affecting the Smart Airports market growth? What will be the value of the global Smart Airports market by the end of 2029?

