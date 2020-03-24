Smart Agriculture Solution Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Agriculture Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Smart Agriculture Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2978679

The key players covered in this study

Dirt Road Data, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

CropMetrics LLC

Agribotix LLC

AgriSight, Inc.

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Granular, Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.

AgJunction LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouses

Others

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2978679

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Agriculture Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Agriculture Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]