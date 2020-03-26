Smart Agriculture Market – Insights on Emerging Scope 2029

The global Smart Agriculture market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Agriculture market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Smart Agriculture market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Agriculture market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Agriculture market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Smart Agriculture market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart Agriculture market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Smart Agriculture market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
Companies Mentioned in Report
The smart agriculture market report also provides the description of different key participants across the globe. The key players in the smart agriculture market are Deere & Co., Raven Industries, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corporation, AgJuction Inc., AG Leader Technology, Iteris Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Hexagon AB, TeeJet Technologies.
The segments covered in the Smart Agriculture market are as follows:
Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Solution
- Network Management
- Agriculture Asset Management
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
- Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Smart Water Management
- Others
Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Application
- Precision Agriculture
- Livestock Monitoring
- Fish Farming
- Smart Greenhouse
- Others
Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
