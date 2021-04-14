Smart Agriculture Market 2020-2025: Current Status, Various Services, High Growth, Market Segmentation, Major Countries & Business Outlook

Factors that are driving the growth of smart agriculture market are rise in the level of population that has increased the demand for crop yield, livestock monitoring, food and developments in technology. The reasons that are responsible for the growth of smart agriculture market are less use of fertilizers or pesticides, initiatives by government for using smart technology and restricted land available for agriculture. Although, less technological knowledge in farmers and investment for R&D activities will extend the use of smart agriculture in the developing and developed areas. Less availability of internet in remote areas will affect the growth of smart agriculture in the coming years.

High population growth is increasing the demand for food which is propelled to grow substantially during the forecast period. On considering the increase in demand for food, farmers have to increase the production of crop by using developed methods of agriculture like precision farming and by cumulative amount of land of agriculture. Many of the livestock are prone to virus attacks and infection, which is expected to upsurge the mortality rate of livestock. To monitor the activity and health of livestock, various types of readers and RFID tags are organized.

Factors that are limiting the growth of smart agriculture market are the expensive devices used for smart agriculture and less awareness in the farmers. High cost required for producing the devices, which develops the value of the product may hinder the growth of the smart agriculture market forecast. Policies of government are supporting generation of profitable opportunities for the growth of smart agriculture industry. Increase in the acceptance of internet of things and artificial intelligence by farmers is estimated to boost the smart agriculture industry. Growth in adopting the techniques of modern agriculture and increase in the need for tracking the livestock and detection of disease are increasing the demand for equipment of smart agriculture.

Smart agriculture market segmentation is based on software type, solution type, service type, agriculture type, application and region. On the basis of software type, smart agriculture market is divided into cloud based and web-based. Cloud based is further sub-divided into platform as a service and software as a service. Based on solution type, market is divided into agriculture asset management, network management, logistics and supply chain management, supervisory control and data acquisition, smart water management and more. On the basis of service type, market is divided into support and maintenance, system integration and consulting, managed services, connectivity services and professional services. Managed services are sub-divided into data services, analytics and farm operation services whereas professional services are sub-divided into climate information services, supply chain management services and more. Based on agriculture type, market is divided into livestock monitoring, precision farming, smart greenhouse, fish farming and more. On considering application, market is divided into field mapping, yield monitoring, weather tracking and forecasting, crop scouting, irrigation management, financial management, farm labor management, feeding management, breeding management, milk harvesting, fish tracking and fleet navigation, HVAC management, water quality management and much more.

Geographically, regions involved in increasing the global smart agriculture market size are Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is leading the smart agriculture market and is projected to hold the position in the coming years.

Key players involved in the development of smart agriculture market are AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, Digi-Star LLC and more.

Key Segments in the “Global Smart Agriculture Market” report are:

By Software Type, market is segmented into:

Cloud-based software

Platform as a service (PaaS)

Software as a service (SaaS)

Web-based software

By Solution Type, market is segmented into:

Agriculture asset management

Network management

Logistics and supply chain management

Supervisory control and data acquisition

Smart water management

Others

By Service Type, market is segmented into:

Support and maintenance

System integration and consulting

Managed services

Data Services

Analytics

Farm Operation Services

Connectivity services

Professional services

Climate Information Services

Supply Chain Management Services

By Agriculture Type, market is divided into:

Livestock monitoring

Precision farming

Smart greenhouse

Fish farming

Others

By Application, market is divided into:

Field mapping

Yield monitoring

Weather tracking and forecasting

Crop scouting

Irrigation management

Financial management

Farm labor management

Feeding management

Breeding management

Milk harvesting

Fish tracking and fleet navigation

HVAC management

Water quality management

Others

By Region, market is segmented into:

Latin America

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Smart Agriculture Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Smart Agriculture market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

-Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

