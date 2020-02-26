Smart Advisors Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Smart Advisors market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Smart Advisors market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Smart Advisors market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Smart Advisors market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Smart Advisors market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Smart Advisors market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Smart Advisors market report covers the following solutions:

Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the global smart advisors market include the burgeoning demand for intelligent customer engagement, surging demand for automation for patient management in the healthcare industry, and increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications. In addition, the rising demand for integrated and next generation technology, increasing wave of mobile applications, and evolution of cloud-based solutions are expected to present considerable growth opportunities to this market.

However, factors such as lack of awareness due to its relatively early presence in tech-adoption life cycle, high cost and complexities involved in the deployment and integration of these solutions, and lack of expertise are restraining this market’s growth.

Global Smart Advisors Market: Regional Overview

The global smart advisors market can be broadly segmented into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The regional analysis involves the categorization of type, industry verticals, end users, usage, and deployment type into the aforementioned regional segments.

Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a significant rate due to the ceaseless technological development in this region.

Global Smart Advisors Market: Competitive Overview

The major vendors for smart advisors solution profiled in this report include IBM Watson, eGain Corporation, Creative Virtual Pvt Ltd., CX Company, 24/7 Customer Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Artificial Solutions, Next IT Corporation, Speakoit Inc., and Codebaby. These players are focused on new product development, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansions to gain a competitive advantage in the global smart advisors market.

