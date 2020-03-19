Small Satellite Market size Observe Strong Development by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Small Satellite Market by Type, Application, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the small satellite market accounted for revenue of $3,632.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $15,686.3 million by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The major factors that propel the small satellite market are low cost, lightweight, and increased applications of small satellites across diverse sectors. Technological developments and increase in investments by governments are anticipated to further augment the growth. High demand for these satellites from emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, along with rise in involvement of commercial companies, startups, and educational institutes in the market is anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13261

The small satellite market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into minisatellite, microsatellite, nanosatellite, and pico-satellites, femto satellites. On the basis of application, it is categorized into imaging and earth observations, satellite communications, science & explorations, technology development, and space situational awareness. Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into civil & commercial, and government & defense Based on region, the small satellite market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the nanosatellite segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for nanosatellites in earth observation application and increased investments in nanosatellite technologies.

Based on application, the satellite communications segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for small satellite in military applications and navigations, radio broadcasting, and others.

Full View of Report Description: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/press-release/AMR/small-satellite-market

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate. The major countries in Asia-Pacific aim to improve their connectivity during the coming years. Owing to these factors, there is a rise in demand for small satellites in the communication sector. Countries with a dominant share in the Asia-Pacific market are China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

The small satellite market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. The key player operating and profiled in the market includes Sierra Nevada Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., The Aerospace Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., Boeing, Thales Group, GomSpace and Blue Canyon Technologies

Other players in the value chain of the small satellite market include Orbital ATK, Space Systems Loral, OHB AG, Spire Global Inc., Geooptics Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and others.

Key Findings of the Small Satellite Market :

The small satellite market is analyzed from 2018 to 2026.

The Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 20.5%, during the forecast period.

Based on application, the imaging and earth observation segment is anticipated to garner highest market share of 35.7% during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 54.2% in 2018.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the small satellite market growth is provided.

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the small satellite industry.

The small satellite market size in provided in terms of revenue.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13261