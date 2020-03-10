Small Molecule CMO Market Research Outlook 2020-2023

Global Small Molecule CMO Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Small Molecule CMO Market Research Report 2019-2023” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Small Molecule CMO Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -Lonza Group, Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd., Catalent, Inc., and Patheon Inc.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Small Molecule CMO Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an analysis of the global small molecule CMO market with market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments, and by region. A brief segment analysis of small molecule CMO market has also been provided. Moreover, an overview of pharmaceutical industry and contract manufacturing industry has included in the report.

The report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the small molecule CMO market has forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Coverage

The U.S

China

Executive Summary

Small molecules are primarily made up of naturally occurring compounds which have been isolated or re-synthesized in the laboratory. These are interchangeably called as drugs. Majority of drugs are come under the category of small molecules. Small molecules are well defined, and independent of manufacturing process.

CMO or Contract Manufacturing Organization is a third party, which the pharmaceutical firms approach for the manufacturing of components of its product or whole of its product. A contract manufacturing organization (CMO) undertakes the production of product(s) under the brand name of another firm. Sometimes CMOs are also referred as contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

The global small molecule CMO market has shown upward trends over the past few years and projections are made that the market would follow the same trends in the next five years (2019-2023) as well. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period. Growing pharmaceutical industry and rising demand for oncology drugs are the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. Other growth drivers such as growing demand for process development CMO services, robust pipeline of small molecule drugs & increasing rate of FDA approvals, mergers & acquisitions, growing demand for CDMOs offering highly potent API etc. are expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.

