Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2019-2025

Market: Segmentation
By Product Type
- Quad Seal Pouch
- 3-Side Seal Pouch
- Pinch Bottom Pouch
- Stand Up Pouch
- Flat Bottom Pouch
By Capacity
- Up to 1.5 Oz
- 5 Oz to 3 Oz
- 3 to 7.5 Oz
- 5 to 15 Oz
- 15 to 30 Oz
- Above 30 Oz
By Material Type
- Plastic
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
- Nylon
- Aluminum
- Paper
By Closure Type
- Press to Close Zip
- Slider Zip
By End use Industry
- Food
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Meat, Poultry & Seafood
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Ready-to-eat (Snacks)
- Dairy Products
- Cereals
- Pet Food
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal care
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automotive
- Consumer goods (lawn and garden)
- Others (Chemicals)
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
The Slider Zipper Pouch market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
