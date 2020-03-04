Sleeve Labels Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

Assessment of the Global Sleeve Labels Market

The recent study on the Sleeve Labels market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Sleeve Labels market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Sleeve Labels market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Sleeve Labels market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Sleeve Labels market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Sleeve Labels market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Sleeve Labels market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Sleeve Labels market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Sleeve Labels across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

covered in the report include:

Stretch sleeves

Shrink sleeves

The next section of the report analyses the market based on end-user segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next eight years.

End-use Segment covered in the report include:

Food & Beverage

Health care

Personal care

Other applications

The next section of the report analyses the market based on materials segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next eight years.

Materials type segment covered in the report include:

Oriented polystyrene shrink(OPS)

Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC)

Polyethylene terephthalate(PET-G)

Polypropylene

Other material types

The next section of the report analyses the market based on printing technology type and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next eight years.

Printing technology segment covered in the report include:

Gravure printing

Digital printing

Flexography printing

The next section of the report analyses the market based on printing ink segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next eight years.

Printing ink segment covered in the report include:

Water based

UV

Solvent based

The next section of the report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next eight years.

Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

To arrive at the market size, the report considers average price of sleeve labels per meter square across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of sleeve labels. The starting point is sizing the current market, which lays the foundation for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, in-depth analysis based on the supply side, demand side and label consumption rate, is taken into account. However, quantifying the market across above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year on year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the sleeve labels market.

As previously highlighted, the market for sleeve labels is split into various sub categories based on region, products, techniques, end-user segments. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global sleeve labels market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of sleeve labels market by its revenue forecast in terms of the absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global sleeve labels market.

Furthermore, Persistence Market Research has developed market attractiveness index for all six segments–Regional, product type, material type, technology, ink type and by end-user segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities that lie in the market.

In the final section of the report, a sleeve labels market landscape is included to provide a dashboard view, based on different categories of market players, along with their product portfolio and key differentiators.

Key market participants covered in the report include:

CCL Industries

DOW Chemicals

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Macfarlane Group PLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

Klockner Pentaplast.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Sleeve Labels market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Sleeve Labels market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Sleeve Labels market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Sleeve Labels market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Sleeve Labels market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Sleeve Labels market establish their foothold in the current Sleeve Labels market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Sleeve Labels market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Sleeve Labels market solidify their position in the Sleeve Labels market?

