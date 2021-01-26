SLC NAND Flash Memory Market to Reach US$ 260.5 Mn at a CAGR of 6.4% in 2027

“The global SLC NAND flash memory market accounted to US$ 1.15 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 1.98 Bn by 2027.”

In terms of volume, the global SLC NAND flash memory market accounted to 142 Mn units in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 260.5 Mn units by 2027.

The North America is the second-largest market in the SLC NAND flash memory market. Apart from Asia Pacific and North America, Europe remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the SLC NAND flash memory market. In Europe, such as France, the UK, and others countries has experienced rules and regulations formulated by the government for the rollout of autonomous cars, and therefore, the scope of SLC NAND flash memory in autonomous vehicles is rising. The production and adoption of consumer electronics in the Asian market, provides SLC NAND flash memory providers with high growth opportunities in the region.

Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market – Company Profiles

Cypress Semiconductor

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Fudan Microelectronics (FMSH)

Increasing digitalization and arrival of data-centric applications

The rapidly increasing data-centric applications of SLC NAND flash memories in numerous industry verticals worldwide coupled with the burgeoning prominence of mobile devices and connected technology is expected to offer an impetus growth in the demand for SLC NAND flash memories. The rising demand by the IT companies for making the computer’s system further secured and enhance its efficiency is expected to drive innovative applications of SLC NAND flash memories. The factor is subsequently anticipated to encourage the SLC NAND flash memory market growth during the forecast period

Rising penetration of driverless cars to offer a robust platform

The trends such as car telematics, easy-to-use and interactive infotainment systems are emerging at rapid rates and being developed with a focus on driver and passenger safety. Also, the implementation of other safety features have resulted in the reduced number of car accidents as well as fatalities in the last decade.

Vehicles of today come with increased computing power, and this has been realized owing to the increasing electronic integrations into the vehicles. Rising demand for autonomous cars, particularly in developed countries like U.S and U.K is anticipated to contribute to the demand growth of SLC NAND flash memories. This is expected to provide huge opportunities for SLC NAND flash memory companies and thus, positively impacting the SLC NAND flash memory market.

