Skin Graft Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2025: Smith & Nephew, Mimedex, Tissue Regenix, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Organogenesis

According to a new market research study titled ‘Skin Graft Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Graft Thickness, Application, Equipment, and End User’. The global Skin graft market is estimated to account for US$ 1371.9 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 770.5 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global skin graft market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth.

The global skin graft market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. As per the American Burn Association, during 2016, in United States, there were 3,390 civilian deaths from fires, including 2,800 deaths from residential structure fires, 150 deaths from non-residential structure fires 355 from vehicle fires, and 85 from outside and unclassified fires other than structure or vehicle fires.

Skin grafting is a surgery involving the transplantation of skin using various types of skin graft. Skin grafts are also used to treat extensive wounding or trauma and burns. The skin graft market is expected to exhibit growth during the forecast period due to factors such as an increasing number of burn injuries, increasing demand for skin grafts and rising prevalence of skin cancer. The type of skin grafts used are autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic, prosthetic, and isogeneic. These grafts can be used individually or along with another grafts, based on the intensity of the damage caused.

The skin graft market is segmented on the basis of type, graft thickness, equipment, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as, autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic, prosthetic, and isogeneic. Based on graft thickness, the market is segmented as, split-thickness, full-thickness and composite graft. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as, burns, extensive wound, skin cancer, and other applications. On the basis of equipment, the market is categorized as, dermatome, general surgical instruments, consumables, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and dermatology clinics.

The market is further examined by evaluating the market on basis of five strategic regions worldwide as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America, owing to increase in the number of burns and diabetes cases as well as technological developments in the skin graft. Various market players have been focusing towards shifting their customer base in North America. However, in Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. There has been a significant rise in the number of diabetes as skin cancer cases in the region during the recent years. Additionally, the incidents involving burn injuries have been rising constantly, which are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Various research activities and technological advancements are expected to drive the market of skin grafts during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the market of skin graft worldwide include include Smith & Nephew, Mimedex, Tissue Regenix, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Organogenesis, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Nouvag, De Soutter Medical, Braun Melsungen AG, and Avita Medical among others.

