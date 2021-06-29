Skin Graft Market Growth Factors, Demand, Regions, Major Players, Global Players and Forecast till 2027

The Skin Graft Market report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the Healthcare industry. The Skin Graft Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and End-User, and provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions.

The major application areas of skin grafts include burns and skin infections. There has been rise in the number of burns and deaths caused due to burns. As per the American Burn Association, during 2016, in United States, there were 3,390 civilian deaths from fire, including 2,800 deaths from residential structure fire, 150 deaths from non-residential structure fire 355 from vehicle fire, and 85 from outside and unclassified fire other than structure or vehicle fire.

The Global Skin Graft Market is expected to reach US$ 1371.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 770.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as an increasing number of burn injuries, increasing demand for skin grafts and rising prevalence of skin cancer. The Asia Pacific is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

Key Players:

1.Smith & Nephew

2. Mimedex

3. Tissue Regenix

4. Integra Lifesciences Corporation

5. Organogenesis, Inc.

6. Zimmer Biomet

7. Nouvag

8. De Soutter Medical

9. Braun Melsungen AG

10. Avita Medical

Skin grafts are performed when the injured skin has lost its capability to heal itself, hence its operational procedure is expensive. In case of severe skin restoration, the physician may need to obtain skin from another donor, which may make the procedure more expensive compared to the cost if the skin would be if the skin is obtained from the same person. The total cost of the procedure may reach up to $4000 to $9000, excluding post operational treatment and consultation charges. The total cost of skin grafting is decided based on factors such as, the hospitalization charges, donor’s fees, medications, surgeons’ fees, operational charges, post operational charges and consultation fees. The area of wound also determines the cost of the procedure.

Skin Graft Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Global skin graft market, based on the type was segmented into autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic, prosthetic, and isogeneic. In 2017, the autologous segment held the largest share of the market, by type. In addition, the demand for autologous is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years since the skin patch from the same donor is generally preferred.

