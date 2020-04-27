Skin Care Products Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2026 – L’Oréal S.A. Unilever PLC Beiersdorf AG Colgate-Palmolive Company The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

To have a powerful business growth and success in this swiftly changing marketplace, companies must plump for this Skin Care Products market report which benefits them by giving a broad range of information. This market survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This global market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. A comprehensive Skin Care Products market report is mainly segmented based on type, application, and region.

The Global Skin Care Products Market is expected to reach USD 20.3.64 billion by 2025, from USD 143.52 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Skin Care Products Market, By Product Type {Face Cream (Skin Brightening, Anti-Ageing, Sun Protection), Body Lotion (Mass Body Care, Premium Body Care)}, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Skin Care Products Market

Skin care products are the products used for skin nourishment or for the protection. Skin care products include the face cream like skin brightening, anti-ageing and sun protection. The body lotion includes the mass body care and premium body care products. The demand for the these product are increasing around the globe due to awareness regarding beauty, increasing disposable income in developing countries and various other factor driving it. According to cosmetic business report the personal care sales reached to USD 23.68 billion in 2017 from USD 21.74 billion in 2016, counting increase sales in Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Macedonia and Georgia countries. The above factor shows that the demands for personal care products are increasing which will drive the demand for skin care products.

Top Key Players:

L’Oréal S.A.

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson,

Avon Products Inc.,

Shiseido Company Limited,

Procter & Gamble,

Revlon Incorporation,

Gillette,

Pantene,

Nivea,

Neutrogena,

Head & Shoulders,

Clinique,

Garnier,

Maybelline,

Chanel,

Estee Lauder,

Clarins,

Lancome,

Schwarzkopf,

Mac,

Palmolive,

L’occitane,

Sulwhasoo,

The Body Shop

many more.

Market Drivers:

Demand for naturals products

Increase in disposable income

Growth of E-commerce trading or online shopping

Market Restraints:

Stringent government regulations

Pseudo products

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global skin care products market.

Analyze and forecast the skin care products market on the basis of product type.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for ingredient product type.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Market Segmentations:

Global Skin Care Products Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Face cream

Body lotion

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Skin Care Products Market

The global skin care products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of skin care product’s market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In July 2018, Shiseido Company launched its new make-up range Sephora to compete with the global giants companies.

