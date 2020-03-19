Skin Antiseptic Products Market Demanded Globally by 3M, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Sage Products

The market insights covered in Skin Antiseptic Products Market report simplifies managing marketing of goods and services effectively. Various parameters covered in this Skin Antiseptic Products Market research report helps businesses for better decision making. Skin Antiseptic Products Market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously.

Skin antiseptic products market is expected to reach USD 434.74 million growing at a substantial CAGR of 7.70% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) due to lack of sanitation and precautions.

Key Skin Antiseptic Products Market Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in skin antiseptic products market are 3M, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Sage Products LLC, Ecolab, SIRMAXO CHEMICALS PVT.LTD., Medline Industries, Inc., Bio-Cide International, Inc., Bioiberica S.A.U., KCWW and STERIS plc among others.

Skin Antiseptic Products Market Drivers:



• Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired diseases (HAIs) drives the market growth.

• Growing usage of surgical units and endoscope reprocesses fueling the growth of market.

• Increase focus on hygiene nowadays drives the market growth.

• Rising in concerns about the spread of infectious diseases propelling the market growth.

Skin Antiseptic Products Market Restraints:



• Strict regulations related to the usage of antiseptics & disinfectants hampering the market growth.

• Antiseptics are often referred to as skin disinfectants which restrain the market growth.

• Availability of different alternatives of antiseptic hampering the market growth.

Skin Antiseptic Products Market Scope and Market Size



Skin antiseptic products market has been segmented on the basis of formulations, type and application.

On the basis of formulations, skin antiseptic products market is segmented into alcohols, chlorhexidine, iodine, octenidine and others. Increasing demand for alcohol base which is used in combination with other formulations such as iodine and chlorhexidine is driving the growth of the segment.

On the basis of type, skin antiseptic products market is segmented into Solutions, Swab Sticks and Wipes.

on the application, skin antiseptic products market is segmented into surgeries and injections. All the applications in skin antiseptic products market is further segmented into spinal, joints and others. Rising prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) due to lack of sanitation and precaution is driving the market growth.

Country Level Analysis of Skin Antiseptic Products Market



On the basis of region, the skin antiseptic products market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region. North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Skin Antiseptic Products Market :



• In July 2019, Bioiberica introduced Klorexivet, a revolutionary spray product that facilitates the treatment of dog injuries. Klorexivet has dual preventive and antiseptic activity which cleans, provides an adequate healing atmosphere and avoids bacterial overgrowth of the injury. This launch is expected to expand the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.

• In April 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company, the world’s leading medical technology company, has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BD ChloraPrep skin preparation with sterile solution, the only fully sterile chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) antiseptic skin preparation commercially available in the U.S. This approval is expected to increase the user base of the company.

Skin antiseptic products market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Skin antiseptic products market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

