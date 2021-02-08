Skim Milk Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2020 – 2026 | Arla Food, Horizon Organic, Organic Valley

“

Skim milk is also called as non-fat milk or fat-free milk, it is obtained after skimming, which involves removing cream from the milk. It contains 00.5% of fat contents. Skim milk is loaded with protein, calcium, phosphorous, vitamin D and vitamin A, making it a source of high-quality complete protein. It helps to build strong bones, teeth, and muscles, and also aids in healthy weight management. Moreover, it contains same nutrients in same relative proportions as the fresh milk, hence it is used in many food items such as bakery and confectionery foods and desserts to add nutritive value.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global skim milk market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The key driving factors of the market include changes in consumer food patterns and growth in food industry particularly in India and China. Moreover, growth in population, increase in disposable income, and changes in lifestyles have raised demand for healthy and improved dairy, confectionery, bakery, and other food products supplementing the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, an increased focus on innovations and expansion of food industries will further boost the skim milk market in APAC.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pasteurized Skim Milk

Ultra-high Temperature Skim Milk

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Prepared Mix

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1: The first section introduces market by offering its – Definition, Taxonomy and Research Scope.

Chapter 2: It notes executive summary of the Skim Milk market including key findings by major segments as well as top strategies by leading players.

Chapter 3: This chapter offers detailed insight of Skim Milk market, along with market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges. Even more, the section notes outcomes of different types of analysis like PESTLE analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, PORTER’S Five Forces Analysis, Market Competition Scenario Analysis, Product Life Cycle Analysis, Opportunity Orbits, Production Analysis by Region/Company, Industry chain Analysis. Last but not the least, the segment prominently sheds light on Marketing Strategy.

Chapter 4, 5, 6: Those sections reveal Skim Milk Value & Volume ((US$ Mn & ‘000 Units)), Share (%), and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Type, Application, and Region respectively, for the estimated period (2020-2026).

Chapter 7: It offers Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis along with Leading Company Profiles concerning the market.

Chapter 8: In this segment we have enclosed various types of research techniques and approaches used in the research.

