Sip Trunking Services Market Growing Massively By 2019-2026 Major Players: Twilio, Inc., 8×8, Inc., Kpn International N.V., 3cx, Allstream Inc., Shoretel Inc., Level 3 Communications, Llc, Ntt Communications Corp., Digium, Inc.

The Global SIP Trunking Services Market is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2025 from USD 7.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period . The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period

The Global SIP Trunking Services Market is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2025 from USD 7.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period. SIP Trunking Services market research report consists of all the detailed profiles for the SIP Trunking Services market's major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market.

Global SIP Trunking Services Market, By Type (On-premise, Hosted), Applications (Telecom, IT, Health Care, Retail, Media, Entertainment, Government, Education, Others), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Top 10 Companies in the Global SIP Trunking Services Market Research Report:

Flowroute Inc., 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications, LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8×8, Inc., KPN International N.V., 3CX, Allstream Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, NTT Communications Corp., Digium, Inc., One Source Network, Sangoma Technologies Corp., and many more.

Product definition-:Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk helps in the reduction of commonly used analog, T1-based Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and allows the company to get a public or private internet connection by the SIP provider. All these types of session initiation protocol providers are also known as internet telephony service providers. Session initiation protocols are widely used for internet telephony, instant messaging, over Internet Protocol (IP) networks and others. According to statista, in 2017, the telecommunication market was valued at around USD 1.4 trillion and estimated to grow to around USD 1.46 trillion by 2020. As per the ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., the global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 billion alone. For instance, in 2016, 3CX (Unified communication solution provider) had come into partnership with Partner-Netwerk, a VoIP provider. This partnership would have helped both the companies to offer various services like internet connectivity, IPTV and SIP trunking to their customers. Thus, the above factors prove that the telecommunication and healthcare sectors are growing and will derive the demand of SIP trunking services.

SIP Trunking Services Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in SIP Trunking Services market report are U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Rest of Europe.

Competitive Landscape and SIP Trunking Services Market Share Analysis

The global SIP trunking services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2015, GTT acquires one source network a global data, Internet, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking and managed services. This acquisition will help the company to solidify its presence in SIP trunking market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Migration reduces the use of fixed PSTN lines

Cost-effective for multiple lines and hardware requirements for multiple PRI ports

Increasing reliability of services by adding VoIP services

Rising security crackdown is a challenge

Strategic Key Insights Of The SIP Trunking Services Report:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various SIP Trunking Services Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the SIP Trunking Services Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the SIP Trunking Services Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various SIP Trunking Services industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

• Analytical Tools – The SIP Trunking Services Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

• The 360-degree SIP Trunking Services overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

• Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

TOC points of SIP Trunking Services Market Report:

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in SIP Trunking Services industry

Marketing Channel Development Trend

SIP Trunking Services Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target Client

