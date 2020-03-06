Single-use Bioreactors Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Demand 2019 to 2030

Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product (Single Use Bioreactor Systems, Filtration Assemblies, and Media Bags), Molecule Type(Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS), Stem Cells, and Vaccines Gene-Modified Cells), Cell Type(Mammalian Cells, Yeast Cells, and Bacterial Cells) and End User (Biotechnology Companies, and Biopharmaceutical Companies) – Analysis & Forecast 2019-2030. According to the report, the global single-use bioreactors market is estimated to be over US$ 800.0 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to 2030.

Benefits of Single-use Bioreactors

The utilization of single-use bioreactors bears several advantages over its conventional alternatives. Lower downtimes, high batch output, coupled with increased efficiency are few of the benefits of single-use bioreactors. Moreover, low initial capital investment for single-use bioreactors as compared to stainless bioreactors has been proven to be highly crucial in contributing to the extensive adoption of single-use bioreactors by mid and small-scale industries. Furthermore, reduced demands for sterilization & cleaning and fewer components is anticipated to further contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Major Players in the Single-use Bioreactors Market

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

General Electric Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Applikon Biotechnology

Eppendorf AG

Celltainer

Pierre Guérin

and Cellexus Ltd among others.

Table of Contents

