SIM CARDS MARKET WITH TECHNOLOGY TRENDS, GROWTH ANALYSIS, APPLICATIONS, FEATURES AND FORECAST 2023

The worldwide market for SIM Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 3580 million US$ in 2023, from 3440 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

A subscriber identification module (SIM) is an integrated circuit which is used to store the IMSI number. The SIM cards consist of memory capacities such as 32KB, 64KB, 128KB and 256KB. SIM cards are primarily used in GSM phones, CDMA phones, LTE handsets, and satellite phones. There is an interesting move toward wearable devices as companions to smartphones and other mobile devices, such as smartwatches, health bands, glasses and smart clothes, which present a growth area for smart-card suppliers and mobile network operators. The rising number of these devices in the market is an opportunity for operators and card suppliers to increase SIM penetration for both pluggable and embedded form factors.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Companion devices can have an additional SIM card inserted (e.g., nano SIM) or an embedded SIM (i.e, eUICC). Wearable devices with SIM cards incorporated into them have the potential to increase mobile network operator (MNO) subscribers, leading to more addressable devices for SIM management and increased revenue streams.

Top Players:

Gemalto

G&D

Oberthur

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

DATANG

KONA I

DZ Cards

Watchdata

HENGBAO

XH Smartcard (Zhuhai)

The Global SIM Cards Market report provides data covering market competition, production, revenue, export, import, supply, consumption, market overview, market analysis by applications and market effect factors analysis. These reports are derived with market intelligence, economy and equity. The report offers operational advisory and business intelligence on ‘SIM Cards Market’, emphasizing on emerging business models, disruptive technologies along with precedent analysis and success case studies. It also covers the demand-supply gap, challenges and niche segments in the ecosystem.

Market Segment by Type, covers

SIM Cards with DES

SIM Cards with 3DES

SIM Cards with AES

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Wearable Device

Other

