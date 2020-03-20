SIM Cards Industry 2020 Market Key Players and 2025 Future Insights Report

SIM Cards Industry studies a subscriber identity module or subscriber identification module (SIM) is an integrated circuit that is intended to securely store the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) number and its related key, which are used to identify and authenticate subscribers on mobile telephony devices. It is also possible to store contact information on many SIM cards.

A subscriber identification module (SIM) is an integrated circuit which is used to store the IMSI number. The SIM cards consist of memory capacities such as 32KB, 64KB, 128KB and 256KB. SIM cards are primarily used in GSM phones, CDMA phones, LTE handsets, and satellite phones.

There is an interesting move toward wearable devices as companions to smartphones and other mobile devices, such as smartwatches, health bands, glasses and smart clothes, which present a growth area for smart-card suppliers and mobile network operators. The rising number of these devices in the market is an opportunity for operators and card suppliers to increase SIM penetration for both pluggable and embedded form factors.

Companion devices can have an additional SIM card inserted (e.g., nano SIM) or an embedded SIM (i.e, eUICC). Wearable devices with SIM cards incorporated into them have the potential to increase mobile network operator (MNO) subscribers, leading to more addressable devices for SIM management and increased revenue streams.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The worldwide market for SIM Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 3580 million US$ in 2025, from 3440 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the SIM Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

SIM Cards Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Gemalto

G&D

Oberthur

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

DATANG

KONA I

DZ Cards

Watchdata

HENGBAO

XH Smartcard (Zhuhai)

Market Segment by Type covers:

SIM Cards with DES

SIM Cards with 3DES

SIM Cards with AES

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Wearable Device

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global SIM Cards Market.

Chapter 1: Describe SIM Cards Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of SIM Cards, with sales, revenue, and price of SIM Cards, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of SIM Cards, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven SIM Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe SIM Cards sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

