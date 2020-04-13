Silicon Photonic Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026



Complete study of the global Silicon Photonic market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Silicon Photonic industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Silicon Photonic production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Silicon Photonic market include _Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Bright Photonics, STMicroelectronics, Keopsys Group, Hamamatsu Photonics, Luxtera, Intel Corporation, Huawei, Avago Technologies, Aifotec, Aurrion, Finisar Corporation, Infinera, Mellanox Technologies, NeoPhotonics, Oclaro, OneChip Photonics, Skorpios Technologies

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Silicon Photonic industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Silicon Photonic manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Silicon Photonic industry.

Global Silicon Photonic Market Segment By Type:

Tranceivers, Active Optical Cables, RF Circuits, Optical Engines, Other

Global Silicon Photonic Market Segment By Application:

Communications, Consumer Electronics, Medical and Life Science, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Silicon Photonic industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Silicon Photonic market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Silicon Photonic industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Silicon Photonic market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Silicon Photonic market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Silicon Photonic market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Silicon Photonic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Photonic

1.2 Silicon Photonic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicon Photonic Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tranceivers

1.2.3 Active Optical Cables

1.2.4 RF Circuits

1.2.5 Optical Engines

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Silicon Photonic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Silicon Photonic Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Communications

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Medical and Life Science

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Silicon Photonic Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Silicon Photonic Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Silicon Photonic Market Size

1.4.1 Global Silicon Photonic Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Silicon Photonic Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Silicon Photonic Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Photonic Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Silicon Photonic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Silicon Photonic Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Silicon Photonic Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Silicon Photonic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silicon Photonic Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Silicon Photonic Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Silicon Photonic Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Silicon Photonic Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Silicon Photonic Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Silicon Photonic Production

3.4.1 North America Silicon Photonic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Silicon Photonic Production

3.5.1 Europe Silicon Photonic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Silicon Photonic Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Silicon Photonic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Silicon Photonic Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Silicon Photonic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Silicon Photonic Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon Photonic Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Silicon Photonic Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Silicon Photonic Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Silicon Photonic Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Silicon Photonic Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Silicon Photonic Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Silicon Photonic Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Silicon Photonic Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Silicon Photonic Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Silicon Photonic Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Silicon Photonic Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Silicon Photonic Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silicon Photonic Business

7.1 Cisco Systems

7.1.1 Cisco Systems Silicon Photonic Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Silicon Photonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cisco Systems Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 IBM Corporation

7.2.1 IBM Corporation Silicon Photonic Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Silicon Photonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 IBM Corporation Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bright Photonics

7.3.1 Bright Photonics Silicon Photonic Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Silicon Photonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bright Photonics Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 STMicroelectronics

7.4.1 STMicroelectronics Silicon Photonic Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Silicon Photonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 STMicroelectronics Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Keopsys Group

7.5.1 Keopsys Group Silicon Photonic Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Silicon Photonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Keopsys Group Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hamamatsu Photonics

7.6.1 Hamamatsu Photonics Silicon Photonic Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Silicon Photonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hamamatsu Photonics Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Luxtera

7.7.1 Luxtera Silicon Photonic Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Silicon Photonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Luxtera Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Intel Corporation

7.8.1 Intel Corporation Silicon Photonic Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Silicon Photonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Intel Corporation Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Huawei

7.9.1 Huawei Silicon Photonic Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Silicon Photonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Huawei Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Avago Technologies

7.10.1 Avago Technologies Silicon Photonic Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Silicon Photonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Avago Technologies Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Aifotec

7.12 Aurrion

7.13 Finisar Corporation

7.14 Infinera

7.15 Mellanox Technologies

7.16 NeoPhotonics

7.17 Oclaro

7.18 OneChip Photonics

7.19 Skorpios Technologies

8 Silicon Photonic Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Silicon Photonic Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Silicon Photonic

8.4 Silicon Photonic Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Silicon Photonic Distributors List

9.3 Silicon Photonic Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Silicon Photonic Market Forecast

11.1 Global Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Silicon Photonic Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Silicon Photonic Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Silicon Photonic Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Silicon Photonic Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Silicon Photonic Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Silicon Photonic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Silicon Photonic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Silicon Photonic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Silicon Photonic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Silicon Photonic Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Silicon Photonic Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

