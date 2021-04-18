Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Rising demand by Key Players – Soitec, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Globalwafers, Sumco, Simgui, Globalfoundries

‘Silicon on Insulator (SOI)’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Silicon on Insulator (SOI)’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market report inclusions:

Key players:

Soitec, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Globalwafers, Sumco, Simgui, Globalfoundries, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Towerjazz, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Murata Manufacturing, Skyworks Solutions, Qorvo

Market Segmentation:

By Water Size (200 mm and Less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Water Type (RF-SOI, PD-SOI, FD-SOI, Power-SOI, Emerging-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut, Bonding, Layer Transfer), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Datacom & Telecom, Industrial, Military, Defense & Aerospace), Product (RF Fem, MEMS, Power, Optical Communication, Image Sensing)

Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market is valued approximately USD 669.71 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Silicon on Insulator (SOI) is a wafer semiconductor technology used in manufacturing of devices which give high performance and consumes low power as compared to devices based on traditional bulk silicon techniques also helpful in reducing parasitic device capacitance. Initially, this technology was developed for military use and power application but due to good performance of computing applications in integrated manufacturer community it is now used in lighting, communication, photonics, automotive, entertainment and gaming sector. Manufacturing thin wafers by using SOI technology prevents wastage of silicon which helps in reducing the cost of semi- conductors. Effective use of SOI technology is driving the Silicon on Insulator market. Development of photo voltaic technology and increase in the investments by governments to reduce the carbon footprint will increase the demand for SOI market in near future, along with that there is scope of advancement of SOI in resisting radiation and thermal capacity. However, factors such as complex product development process, time consuming activity, vitality of raw material prices and also the high cost of raw material will hinder the Silicon on Insulator market. Furthermore, the demand is also driven by increasing demand for gaming consoles and micro-processors from emerging countries.

The regional analysis of global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of Silicon on Insulator SOI among its end-users due to increased R&D endeavors by big companies, increase in demand of computing, gaming consoles and mobile application in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market during the forecast period due to increase in the demand of microcontrollers and microprocessors. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to economic developments, increasing industrial applications and technological development in the region.

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

.

.

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

