Silage Bags Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD, Sigma AG, Brain Chamber Polysacks

The Silage Bags Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global demand for silage bags is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2018-2025.

The major key players covered in this report:

Plastar, GrainPro, Pacifill, IPESA, Electroplastic, Allcorp, Agrolord, GEM Silage Products, RKW Group, Grain Bags Canada, Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD, Sigma AG, Brain Chamber Polysacks, GrainPro Philippines, Inc., Hangzhou Xinguang Plastic Co., Ltd, Silo Bags International, Flexpack, Silo Bag Grain, etc.

Market Insight:

The global silage bags demand was estimated to be around XX Kilo Tons in 2017. Silage bags are mainly used for grain storage, animal feed storage and fertilizer storage. Grain storage application accounts for the largest share globally. There are two main types of silage bags available according to the polymer used for their production, namely polypropylene and polyethylene. Commercially, silage bags are available in three different sizes, small (100-140 Tons), medium (150-200 Tons) and large (210-250 Tons). Silage bags are packaging systems for silage, which is a green fodder stored in airtight and compact conditions. Silage bags prove to be cost-effective storage systems for farmers and fertilizer producers who require additional storage facility.

Silage bags substitute other silage storage alternatives such as silos, bunkers and piles which require high investment as well as maintenance cost. The market for silage bags is driven by awareness among farmers to prevent wastage of food grains, fodder and other agricultural produce used to feed animals during the dry seasons. Asia’s growing population with rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class is expected to drive the demand for silage bags. Asia Pacific region will dominate the silage bags during the forecast period and is expected to grow at above-average levels.

Regions covered By Silage Bags Market Report.

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

