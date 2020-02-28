Signaling Devices Market Analysis and Industry Trends in 2025

The Signaling Devices market is expected to grow from US$ 1588.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2675.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2017 and 2025.

The Signaling Devices market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by type, application, and end-user industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical warehouse and factories sector accounted for the largest share of the signaling devices market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Every year more than 37,000 fire and explosion accidents occurs in industries and manufacturing areas, leading to loss of property and life. Costly breakdowns, material shortages or manufacturing environment safety are some of the concerns need to be addressed with signaling devices installation in industries. Signaling devices by geography is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC, SAM and MEA. North America and Europe being most developed region globally and are also having strict government safety regulations, therefore is expected to account around 60% of the total signaling devices market. Many of the industrial, mining, oil & gas plants as well as commercial segment across the globe are facing serious issues related to explosion and accidents due to lack of on-time hazardous warning.

The key companies functioning in the market include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC , Emerson Electric, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Communication Holding, Inc., R.STAHL Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of global signaling devices market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current signaling devices market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the Signaling Devices market report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in signaling devices market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to growing automation in manufacturing plants and petrochemical units requiring integrated operating and monitoring systems for harsh and hazardous locations. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) which includes countries such as Japan and South Korea are two of the booming electronic device market, further fueling the growth of signaling devices market in APAC. Some of the key players of signaling devices market include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries), Emerson Electric, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Communication Holding, Inc., R.STAHL Inc., Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Thales Group and Werma Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG among others.

