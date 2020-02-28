SiC Fibers Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially at a CAGR of 22.2% by 2027 : BJS Ceramics GmbH,COI Ceramics, Inc.,General Electric Company,Haydale Technologies Inc.,Free Form Fibers

The global SiC fibers market accounted for US$ 270.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 3,571.1 Mn by 2027.

North America is dominating the market and holds the largest share in the global SiC fibers market. The demand for these fibers is rising in the North America region from various end-use industries such as energy and power, aerospace, chemical manufacturing, and others. More specifically, these fibers are increasingly being used in commercial and military aircraft engines in the region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global SiC fibers market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

American Elements BJS Ceramics GmbH COI Ceramics, Inc. General Electric Company Haydale Technologies Inc. Free Form Fibers NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd. Specialty Materials, Inc. Suzhou Saifei Group Co., Ltd Ube Industries, Ltd.

Increasing production capacities by major manufacturers like Ube Industries is one of the primary reasons for boosting the market growth in the future. Developing economies like Japan and China are mainly contributing to the market growth of SiC fibers in the Asia Pacific region. Also, the rising aerospace and defense industry is aiding towards the increasing demand for SiC fibers.

