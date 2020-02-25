Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market

BASF, SGL, DowDuPont, DSM, Rhodia, SABIC, Xenia, Lanxess, Johns Manville, PolyOne, RTP, Shanghai PRET Composites, Kingfa Science and Technology, Genius, Toray, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1264.1 million by 2025, from $ 1164.5 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite is a composite material made of a thermoplastic resin reinforced with short fibers. A thermoplastic plastic is a polymer that becomes pliable or moldable above a specific temperature and solidifies upon cooling. Fiber reinforcement in thermoplastic has three basic forms: short fiber, long fiber, and short fiber. The fibers are usually glass, carbon, and aramid. The thermoplastic resin is usually PA, PP, and PBT. Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite are commonly used in Aerospace/Aviation/Aviation, automotive, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02241848254/global-short-fiber-reinforced-thermoplastic-composite-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=NT

Market Insights

In terms of volume, the production of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was about 5356 K MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 7501 K MT by 2022.

Europe is the dominate producer of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite, the production was 1835 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 34.26% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 29.95%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.28% from 2012 to 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

Leading players in Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite industry are BASF, Dupont, SABIC, Rhodia. BASF is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 9.17% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 30.88% production share of the market in 2016.

Automotive accounted for the largest market with about 32.71% of the global consumption volume for Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2017 to 2022. With over 24.84% share in the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market, Aerospace/Aviation was the second largest application market in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was lower year by year from 2439 $/MT in 2012 to 2095 $/MT in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market on the basis of Types are

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market is Segmented into

Automotive

Aerospace/Aviation

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Other

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02241848254/global-short-fiber-reinforced-thermoplastic-composite-market-growth-2020-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=NT

Regions Are covered By Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market

-Changing Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02241848254/global-short-fiber-reinforced-thermoplastic-composite-market-growth-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=NT

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]