Shisha Tobacco Market Unbelievable Growth| FUMARI, Haze Tobacco, Mazaya, Ugly Hookah, Cloud Tobacco

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Global Shisha Tobacco Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2019 to 2025. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Shisha Tobacco Market key players Involved in the study are FUMARI, Haze Tobacco LLC, Al Fakher Tobacco Factory, SOCIALSMOKE.COM, Japan Tobacco Inc., Alchemist Blend, SOEX, Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company, Prince Molasses, Romman Shisha, Mazaya, Ugly Hookah, Cloud Tobacco, Flavors of Americas S.A., Al Amir Tobacco.

Global shisha tobacco market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various flavour offerings with shisha tobacco and widespread adoption by the various themed restaurants as well as the youth population. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017.

Global Shisha Tobacco Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Variety of flavor offerings in shisha tobacco is one of the major driving factors as a large portion of the youth are willing to take up flavoured smoking

High amounts of adoption of shisha tobacco among the various themed-based restaurants and cafes is also expected to be a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations and bans posed on the serving and sale of shisha tobacco is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Awareness regarding the increased harmful effects with the usage and smoking of shisha tobacco as compared to cigarette smoking is also expected to restraint the market growth

Global Shisha Tobacco Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Strong Shisha Tobacco, Mild Shisha Tobacco, Light Shisha Tobacco

By Flavor: Fruit, Mint, Chocolate, Caramel, Beverages, Blended Flavours

By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

Top Players: FUMARI, Haze Tobacco LLC, Al Fakher Tobacco Factory, SOCIALSMOKE.COM, Japan Tobacco Inc., Alchemist Blend, SOEX, Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company, Prince Molasses, Romman Shisha, Mazaya, Ugly Hookah, Cloud Tobacco, Flavors of Americas S.A., Al Amir Tobacco.

