Shisha Tobacco Market Future Trends and Forecast To 2024 : Fumari Hookah, Haze Tobacco, LLC., Tangiers Tobacco Ltd., Al Fakher Tobacco Trading, Starbuzz Tobacco

Global shisha tobacco market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2024. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various flavour offerings with shisha tobacco and widespread adoption by the various themed restaurants as well as the youth population. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017.Market Definition: Shisha is also known as water pipe cigarettes, argileh, maassel, hookah, or other world-wide narghile, and is consumed as a relaxing and revitalizing effect. Shisha Tobacco has a variety of flavors in the form of molasses from cigarettes consumed through water pipes and hookahs. Shisha tobacco is traditionally consumed in the Middle East and Southern Asia-Pacific. Shisha tobacco market is becoming popular in Northern Europe and Europe. The Shisha tobacco market is expected to be towed during the forecast period due to the fact that there are various flavors that attract a large proportion of the youth population.

Market Drivers : The shisha tobacco market is expected to be driven by the emergence of theme cafes targeting young people. According to a recent FDA survey, 78% of Shisha cigarette users prefer cigarettes due to their attractive flavor not found in other tobacco products. The internet of things has also increased the use of shisha cigarettes at home.

The Shisha tobacco market is expected to be constrained by the stringent regulations enacted by regulators in other regions because of the presence of carcinogens in products during the forecast period

Some Of The Key Players In The Market Include:

akhla,Godfrey Phillips India,Starbuzz,Eastern Tobacco,AL-WAHA,Mazaya,AlFakherdr,Al-Tawareg Tobacco,Shiazo,MujeebSons,Fantasia,Social Smoke,AL RAYAN Hookah,Cloud Tobacco,Haze Tobacco,Alchemisttobacco,Fumari,Dekang

Market by Type

Single Flavor

Mixed Flavor

Market by Application

Group Use

Personal Use

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Mazaya announced that it will present a number of new flavours to the shisha tobacco as well as glass pipes for the hookah apparatus at the TFWA Exhibition and Conference 2018 being held in Cannes.

In February 2017, Mazaya announced the launch of a portable hookah available in a number of flavours. This product launch is aimed at focusing on the hookah lovers that are on the move.

The report can answer the following questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Shisha Tobacco? Who are the global key manufacturers of Shisha Tobacco industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)? What are the types and applications of Shisha Tobacco? What is the market share of each type and application? What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Shisha Tobacco? What is the manufacturing process of Shisha Tobacco? Economic impact on Shisha Tobacco industry and development trend of Shisha Tobacco industry. What will the Shisha Tobacco market size and the growth rate be in 2024? What are the key factors driving the global Shisha Tobacco industry? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Shisha Tobacco market? What are the Shisha Tobacco market challenges to market growth? What are the Shisha Tobacco market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Shisha Tobacco market?

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

