Ship Radar Industry-Application, Suppliers, Types, Price, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2020-2025

Ship Radar Industry studies an acronym for “radio detection and ranging ” Ship radars are X band or S band radars to provide bearing and distance of ships and land targets in vicinity from own ship (radar scanner) for collision avoidance and navigation at sea. Ship radar is a vital component for safety at sea and near the shore.

The market for Ship Radar is fragmented with players such as Furuno, Navico, JRC (Alphatron Marine), Garmin, SAM Electronics and so on. Top 4 companies occupy 65% market share in 2016. Japan owns major production and biggest export market in the world. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration.

With Continuous rise in demand for global marine transportation vessel manufacturing and global military naval power requirement from eastern pacific and North America, this demand could counteract the negative influence from global economic trend in some distance.

Global Ship Radar Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The worldwide market for Ship Radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ship Radar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ship Radar Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Furuno, Navico, JRC (Alphatron Marine), Garmin, SAM Electronics, Transas Marine International, Raymarine, Raytheon, Sperry Marine, TOKIO KEIKI, GEM Elettronica, Rutter Inc, Kelvin Hughes, Koden Electronics and Kongsberg Maritime

Market Segment by Type covers:

S-band

X-band

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Yacht/Recreational Boat

Merchant Marine

Fishing Vessel

Military Naval

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Ship Radar Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Ship Radar Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Ship Radar, with sales, revenue, and price of Ship Radar, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ship Radar, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Ship Radar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Ship Radar sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

