Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market to show Tremendous Growth by 2026 | Polytec Holding AG, IDI Composites International, Polynt, TEIJIN LIMITED, Premix Inc

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand from the applicable industries for bio-based materials and compounds.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market.

Segmentation: Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market, By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber)

Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Others)

Density (Low Density, Mid-High Density)

Characteristics (Heat Resistant, Flame Resistant, High Dielectric Strength, Corrosion, Others)

Application (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the sheet molding compound (SMC) market are Polytec Holding AG, IDI Composites International, Polynt, TEIJIN LIMITED, Premix Inc., ISCOPE GmbH, MENZOLIT, Huayuan Advanced Materials Co.Ltd, Core Molding Technologies, Changzhou City Jiangshi Composite Technology Co.Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, SHOWA DENKO K.K., China Composites Group Corporation Ltd., and ASTAR.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market

The various opportunities in the market.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, TEIJIN LIMITED announced an agreement to acquire Inapal Plasticos SA, helping TEIJIN acquire an already established company in the European region providing sheet molding compound (SMC) to the transportation and automobile industry.

In January 2017, TEIJIN LIMITED announced that they had completed the acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics Inc. This acquisition is aimed at helping TEIJIN expand its product and service capabilities portfolio to an even broader region.

