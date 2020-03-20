Sewing Machines Market Demand and Outlook Trends 2020 : Brother Industries, Ltd.,China Feiyue USA Inc.,JACK Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.,Jaguar International Corporation,Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

The sewing machines market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from the textile industry and increasing automation in the sewing machine. Also, high demand for apparel and non-apparel manufacturing is expected to fuel the market growth. However, uncertain raw material costs pose a hindrance to the growth of the sewing machines market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, surging demand for garments is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the sewing machines market in the future.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1.Bernina International AG

2.Brother Industries, Ltd.

3.China Feiyue USA Inc.

4.JACK Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

5.Jaguar International Corporation

6.Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

7.Juki Corporation

8.Merrow Inc.

9.SVP Worldwide

10.Tacony Corporation

Sewing machines have undergone numerous stages of development from manual to automatic. The increasing population brings with it the demand for clothing. The growth of the textile sector and the rise in government initiatives promoting women workers set the foundation for the growth of the sewing machines market. Advanced technologies are encouraging manufacturers to integrate and innovate the product to meet the demands of consumers.

The global sewing machines market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as automatic lock stitch sewing machines, high-speed stretch sewing machines, automatic high-speed overlock sewing machines, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as domestic and industrial.

