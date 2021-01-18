Set-Top Boxes Industry is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2026 | Top Players- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., SAMSUNG, ARRIS International Limited., EchoStar Corporation, others

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Set-Top Boxes Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., SAMSUNG, ARRIS International Limited., EchoStar Corporation, SAGEMCOM, Technicolor, Skyworth Group Limited, Kaonmedia Co., Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Skyworth India Electronics Pvt Ltd, Evolution Digital – IP Video Solutions for Cable Operators, AirTies, Xiaomi., HUMAX Electronics Co., Ltd., TelergyHD, Airtel India., Hathway., Mybox, A Hero Electronix Venture, Tata Sky Limited and others.

Global Set-Top Boxes Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type (Internet Protocol, Digital Terrestrial Television, Satellite, Cable, Over- The- Top- Content, Others),

Content Quality (High Definition, Standard Definition, Ultra-High Definition),

Services (Managed Services, Interactive Services),

End- User (Commercial, Residential),

Technology (OTT, IPTV, Hybrid)

Unique structure of the report

Global set-top boxes market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of OTT in smartphones and increasing digitalization worldwide is the factor for the growth of this market.

Set- top box or set- top unit is a device which is specially designed so that the digital signals can be displayed, received and decoded on television. These signals can either be internet data or television signal and can be received through telephone or cable connection. They usually provide more number of channels as compared to the normal cable system and also provide option to the user to filter the channel as per their need and requirement. These set- up box provide channel in different content quality such as standard definition, high definition, and ultra- high definition.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing adoption of hybrid content will drive the market growth

Growing demand for high definition channels among population will also propel the growth of the market

Fluctuation in the price of raw material will restrain the market growth

High labor cost will also hamper the market growth

Increasing problem associated with the controlling consumer attenuation will also restrict the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In May 2019, Asianet Digital Network announced the launch of their new Asianet Smart Magic Box which is a new hybrid set- up box and is powered by android TV. It is the first 4K, ultra- high definition set up box. It has the ability to provide conventional linear TV channels and can play online games and videos from different apps. This new set- up box is equipped Android 8.0 and also supports voice search

In October 2018, Hathway Cable and Datacom announced the launch of their two new OTT set- top- box which is totally based on Google’s Android TV. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for OTT services and this will be beneficial for the OTT providers because it help them to enhance their customer reach

