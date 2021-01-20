Service Robotics Market is Estimated to Earn Revenues worth USD 50.90 billion while Expanding at a 25.34% CAGR in the Forecast 2020-2024 Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Daifuku Co. Ltd, Dematic Corp., Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA)

Service robots are used to help human beings for the jobs that are performed repetitive, distant, dull or is dangerous. These robots are mostly autonomous and are operated by a built-in control system which also has a manual override system. The market is broadly segmented into professional and personal robots.

The Global Service Robotics Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Service Robotics Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2024 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The global service robotics market is valued at USD 11.48 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 50.90 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 25.34% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The prominent players in the global Service Robotics market are:

Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Daifuku Co. Ltd, Dematic Corp., Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA), Northrop Grumman Corporation, Seegrid Corporation, Murata Machinery Ltd, Omron Adept Technology, Inc., Bastian Solutions Inc., JBT Corporation, SSI Schaefer AG, Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corp., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Knightscope Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Kollmorgen Corporation

Market Insights:

– Service robots, considered in this segment, include personal service robots for domestic, research, and entertainment applications. Professional service robots are used in defense and security, for medical assistance, and UAV drones.

– Some of the major examples of service robots are – iRobots Roomba, a personal robot, Amazon Roboticss Kiva, a logistics/warehouse robot, and Intuitive Surgicals DaVinci, a medical robot.

– Factors, like aging population and shortages of healthcare workers, are driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Companies, like KUKA (healthcare subsidiary Swisslog), are specializing in robots for healthcare applications. For instance, Swisslogs Relay is designed for inpatient and outpatient services, like transporting medicines, and in other hazardous medications, including chemotherapy.

– Fully automated solutions act as a driver for the service robot market which provides a huge opportunity for various applications. For instance, at the warehouse MiRs warehouse robot, MiR 500, a flexible- easy-to-program robot equipped with a laser-scanning technology. Service robots, across military and defense sectors, are gaining popularity for new applications like bomb disposal.

– The major restraint for the service robotics market would be, it needs very skilled hands to operate. It requires a very deep understanding of programming, which helps in programming the robots.

Industry Coverage

Professional Use of Robots to Account for a Crucial Share in the Market

– Professional robots consist of field robots, defense and security robots, medical assisting robots (MAR), UAV drones, public assistant robots, electrical industry robots, and robots for construction purposes.

– The construction industry has adopted service robots to overcome challenges like heavy labor cost, labor shortage, and labor accidents. It also helps in constructing more reliable buildings since there is less chance of human errors. Technologies like, 3D printing robots and demolition robots are further acts as a catalyst in the adoption of robots in the construction sector.

– Exoskeleton robots are used as public relation robots. Most public relation robots are used to assist customers in finding an item or completing a task. These robots are being deployed in the retail sector, to guide customers around a store, as well as in the hospitality industry, in banks, shopping malls, family entertainment centers, and more.

– The medical and healthcare industry uses services robots as diagnostic systems, robot-assisted surgery or therapy, rehabilitation systems, and other medical robots.

Furthermore, Global Service Robotics Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point:

─Manufacture Analysis — Generation of this Global Service Robotics Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.

─Sales & Revenue Assessment — Revenue, sales are planned for this Service Robotics market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.

─Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Service Robotics market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Service Robotics significance data are provided in this part.

─Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Service Robotics market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.

─Investigations and Analysis — Service Robotics market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.

