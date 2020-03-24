Server Market 2020-2022: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications

Server Market is expected to reach xx billion USD by the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of xx%. Increased adoption of upcoming technology enabled by reduced prices and miniaturization of sensors is expected to make Server devices affordable and commercially viable for the masses.

The report finds that shipment volume of the Taiwanese server industry grew 4.9% year-on-year in 2017, reaching over 11 million units. As the big data for data aggregation and analysis keep growing, the cloud market continues to grow rapidly. Hence, the industry is anticipated to enjoy modest growth in 2018 and 2019.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2122767

Companies Covered:

Dell, Dell EMC, EMC, HP, Huawei, Inspur, Intel, Lenovo, Sugon

List of Topics:

Shipment volume forecasts of the Taiwanese server industry, comprising of server system and server motherboards for the period 2018-2022

Servers shipped as full system, barebones, and motherboards and includes their shipment volume by region and by CPU architecture

Analyst insight on nascent development of the industry

The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese server makers.

If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2122767

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]