Sergio Guzzardi Releases A Phenomenal Comprehensive Book On The Keto Diet Titled “The Science Behind The Ketogenic Diet”

When it comes to Diet and Nutrition, nothing is stronger than knowledge itself. Sergio Guzzardi an Accredited Nutritional Therapist, Clinical Weight Loss Practitioner, Advanced Sports Exercise Nutritional Adviser and an author of numerous books releases a very comprehensive, informative and easy to understand book on the Keto Diet. It covers the many aspects of the Diet in an in depth manner with solid facts and research backing up the work.

While you can find everything you need to start a keto diet for free on the Internet, to really become a keto pro you need to own at least one best ketogenic diet book available. With this low-carb, high-fat diet gaining more and more following, the literature on keto is also growing in number and scope.

Sergio Guzzardi’s comprehensive keto book covers a whole lot including how the ketogenic diet works, Pros/Cons, & Side effects/remedies!! There are sections on Insulin: Function, resistance, effects of having High Insulin, Insulin/Hormone relationship, Nutrients & Insulin balance, & even wisdom on the Glycemix Index!! Everything you’ll need to know is at a touch of your finger.

Available in paperback and e-book form, THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE KETOGENIC DIET goes into greater details on the essentials of keto living. Its vey reader-friendly and written in plain English while also being scientifically accurate and reliable. This ketogenic diet book has information backed by science, up-to-date data, and practical advice.

There’s something for everyone inside this Read, words on exercise including body building & aerobic, sweeteners, shopping tips with food lists, cholesterol, fasting, insulin & tips for success! It’s a Great step-by-step guide for the beginner or an add-on for someone who’s been doing the Keto Diet for awhile!!

This is one of the keto diet books that is perfect for those wanting to understand from a dieter’s perspective. It stresses the fact that a low carbohydrate diet is not merely enough to reap the greatest benefits of low-carb, high-fat nutrition.

This is one of the keto books we find ourselves turning too and referencing most It debunks common myths surrounding the need for carbohydrates. Full of sound advice on how a ketogenic diet should be done properly step by step. Everything that should be included and omitted from your diet is right here.

Who is Sergio Guzzardi?

Sergio Guzzardi is an Accredited Nutritional Therapist, Advanced Sports Exercise Nutritional Adviser, Clinical Weight Loss Practitioner, and an author of numerous books. He is one of the foremost experts on low carbohydrate (keto) dieting in the world with many decades of studying nutrition. The next time someone gives you their uneducated opinion on the evils of high-fat diets. Refer them to Sergio Guzzardi and hand them a link to his keto book THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE KETOGENIC DIET.

