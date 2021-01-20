Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Perspective by Comprehensive Analysis Growth Prediction to 2027

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounted for US$ 62.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 101.58 Bn in 2027.

Factors including Convergence of electronics and automotive industry driving the quest for semiconductor manufacturing is significantly driving the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. However, the rapidly changing nature of technology requiring consistent changes in manufacturing equipment is impeding the market growth. Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence, IoT and connected devices across industry verticals is opportunistic for the growth of the market. For instance, The Asia Pacific region is projected to showcase robust technological growth in forthcoming years, owing to the investment directed towards research & development activities over upcoming technologies. Increasing use of the technology and processes in industries for manufacturing of semiconductor equipment across developing countries such as India, South Korea and Taiwan is projected to further increase the market of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the region.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the industrial automation control market further. For instance, Nanoelectronics Research Initiative (NRI) is the chief U.S. R&D semiconductor program managed by the Semiconductor Research Corporation. The NRI supports university research to find a replacement beyond the limits of current semiconductor technology. At present, vigorous research is in progress in the U.S. for development of new technology that will lead a nanoelectronics era, much as the U.S. has managed the microelectronics era for the past 50 years. Along with industry, the National Science Foundation, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and state governments and universities are in the forefront of the NRI. Similarly, the semiconductor product uses AI applications for which the European Union policies assist the businesses to optimize capabilities of AI. The AI depends upon semiconductor industry to create memory chips and other related components to store and process the data. Certainly, the semiconductors plays a vital role in part of data generation which further creates need to develop new chip design in order to store enormous data. This would further create the demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment among the semiconductor industries. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies and thus increasing the growth of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the region.

On the basis of equipment type, the Wafer Manufacturing Equipment segment is leading the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market followed by the Test Equipment segment are anticipated to grow at a CAGR. The wafer manufacturing equipment is a first equipment used in the production of semiconductor products. It includes single crystal manufacturing equipment, wafer processing equipment, and inspection and metrology equipment & others. The manufacturing of ICs is complex and might involves over 50 unique pieces of semiconductor equipment. In this procedure silica is used as an input to produce ultrapure ingots and then wafers are used to build ICs which are shipped to the vast clientele. The wafer manufacturing equipment are available in different forms and most of which is specified to growing, removing, depositing materials from the wafer. Some of the wafer fabrication equipment includes epitaxial reactors, oxidation systems, etching equipment, physical vapor deposition systems, diffusion systems, ion implantation equipment, photolithography equipment, and chemical vapor deposition systems. The equipment deposits and removes many and unique materials from wafer in a specific patterns. And this process continues until circuit is entirely built on the wafer.

The overall semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry. Some of the players present in semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. among others.

