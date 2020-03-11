Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounted to US$ 62.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 101.58 Bn by 2027.

Asia-pacific was the leading geographic market and is projected to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Developed markets including China, Taiwan, and Japan has higher penetration however, there is still a lot of opportunity available for the semiconductor market to grow further even in the developed markets. The governments of these countries are making developments to improve investment scenario. The governments are providing tax-rebates, funds, subsidies and other such support to attract the manufacturing companies to set-up plants in their respective countries. Further, several governments have taken initiatives such as Made in China 2025, and Make in India, among others to flourish the growth of manufacturing and other high-tech industries.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002159/

Company Profiles

Advantest Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML Holding N.V.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

The high growth in semiconductor manufacturing equipment is driven by high demand for more semiconductor applications in automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and other electronic products including wireless, storage products. Major portion of revenue contribution in the fabrication of semiconductor products is played by memory chips and sensors used in several application for different purposes. It is expected that the low penetration will propel considerable growth during the forecast period, as long as there is a considerable support from the government to the manufacturers.

Convergence of electronics and automotive industry driving the quest for semiconductor manufacturing

The sales of semi-conductors is largely influenced by numerous economic and non-economic factors. The sales pattern for semiconductors have faced similar ups and downs as the global economy. Therefore, the global economy plays a key role in the development of semiconductor market. Amongst the non-economic factors, application markets influence their sales. Data processing, consumer electronics, communications, automobile and industrial sectors are the application markets for semiconductors. The automobile and industrial sectors are expected to have a large impact on the growth of semiconductor market. Also for the consumer electronics industry, shorter lifecycles of the products aid the needs from semiconductor manufacturing equipment for high volume production abilities with growing consumer demands.

Potentially, automotive and industrial sectors present larger opportunities as compared to other sectors due to the volumetric implementations of semiconductors and subsequently drive the demands for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The development of smart cars and connected cars presents huge potentials for semiconductor industry. In the recent times, researches in the automobile domain have laid huge emphasis on increasing the rider as well as passenger comfort and safety in the cars during driving.

Electronics implementations has found increasing applications in the automotive sector for improving the passenger as well as rider safety, and comfort. As a result, concepts such as Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), In-vehicle Infotainment, autonomous vehicles, connected cars, and car telematics have gone through various R&D process, and have been put for commercialization. Although, these technologies are in their initial stages of commercialization and market development, many automotive OEMs across the globe have been instrumental in the integrations of these technologies.

Advanced packaging integrations in the manufacturing equipment

Semiconductor packaging forms an integral and important part of the semiconductor manufacturing process. IC packaging is important as the semiconductor industry faces constant trade-offs between the performance of the devices and reducing the IC footprints. Advanced packaging techniques ensure longer battery life, higher performance, and integration of multi-functionalities while reducing the IC footprint integrated into any electronics device. The emerging packaging techniques being employed in the semiconductor manufacturing process today include 2.5D & 3D packaging through the technology Through Silicon Vias (TSV),

Wafer Level packaging Technologies, and Fan-in as well as Fan-out technologies at the panel level. Furthermore, redistribution layer material (RDL) is used in these advanced semiconductor packaging technologies to maintain proper conductivity in the circuit and enhance the functioning between the I/O pads and IC. These advanced packaging technologies are anticipated to have a significant impact in the manufacturing process for semiconductors and therefore directly impact the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002159/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.