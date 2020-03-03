Semiconductor IP Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2025: Key Players Cadence Design Systems, Sonics, ARM Holdings, Verisilicon, Rambus, Ceva, Imagination Technologies

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Semiconductor IP Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global semiconductor IP market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$8,265.6Bn by 2025.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the semiconductor IP market. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the integrations of Semiconductor IP. The major reason for this is the presence of large semiconductor manufacturing hub in the region. Taiwan, China, South Korea, Vietnam are some of the important countries in Asia that comprise of large semiconductor manufacturing units. Also, inexpensive labor, skilled professionals, and lesser cost of raw materials in this region is another factor driving the growth of semiconductor industry in Asia and in turn favoring the growth of Semiconductor IP in the region.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002043/

Growing usage of the semiconductor based electronic devices in various industry verticals owing to the advent of IoT and Industrial IoT is one major factor driving the demands for these products. The semiconductor IP blocks enable in the reduction of manufacturing costs to the equipment manufacturers. Huge volumes of ICs are churned in a shorter span of time that is enabled by the semiconductor IP solutions is another major factor that is replacing the inefficient human designing methods for ICs across all the major industry verticals.

Electronics sector is anticipated to be one of the largest adopters of the Semiconductor IP globally. Manufacturing of automotive, consumer electronics, communication equipment, healthcare related equipment, and other devices are leading the integrations of semiconductor IP products into the different assembly lines at the factory floor. Also, the trend towards miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry has driven package component sizes down to the design-rule level of early technologies. Crucial in integrated circuit (IC) package technology is that it must deliver higher lead counts, reduced lead pitch, minimum footprint area, and significant volume reduction. As a result, this has led to semiconductor manufacturers developing the small outline package (SOP), surface-mount memory packaging.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPEL00002043/

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest semiconductor IP market share

Based on the type, processor SIP is projected to dominate the semiconductor IP market

Licensing led the semiconductor IP market by source in 2017

In 2017, the electronics segment dominated the market by industry vertical

The Semiconductor IP (SIP) or silicon IP market used for building large and complex ICs required in today’s electronic devices is a highly concentrated market, with only small chunk of leading semiconductor manufacturers, foundries and players accounting for a hefty share of total market revenue in the semiconductor IP industry. It is expected that the market will become even more intense in the near future with big players in the market acquiring smaller semiconductor market participants, and progression in corporate restructuring of business. Therefore, to sustain and grow in the industry, companies will have to obtain or increase their orders for customers doing large volume production.

The top companies operating in the field of Semiconductor IP include Cadence Design Systems, Sonics, ARM Holdings, Verisilicon, Rambus, Ceva, Imagination Technologies, Synopsys, Ememory Technology, and Lattice Semiconductor among others. Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for Semiconductor IP to expand over the years in terms of revenue and subscription.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002043/

The report segments the global Semiconductor IP market as follows:

Global Semiconductor IP Market – By Type

Processor SIP

Interface SIP

Physical SIP

Analog SIP

Others

Global Semiconductor IP Market – By Source

Licensing

Royalty

Global Semiconductor IP Market – By Industry Vertical

Telecom

Automotive

Industrial

Electronics

Medical

Others

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global semiconductor IP market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the semiconductor IP market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

– Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]