Semiconductor Devices For High Temperature Applications: Market: Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

The global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications should grow from $3.9 billion in 2018 to $9.4 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% for the period of 2018-2023.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11669

Report Scope:

The market for semiconductor devices used in high-temperature applications is segmented into categories by –

– Type: GaN, SiC, GaAs, and diamond semiconductor substrate.

– GaN product: power semiconductors and GaN radio frequency (RF) devices.

– GaN wafer size: 2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch wafer sizes.

– GaN application: information and communication technology, automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, and others.

– SiC products: black silicon carbide, green silicon carbide and others.

– SiC application: electronics and semiconductors, steel and energy, automotive, aerospace and aviation, military and defense, medical and healthcare, and others.

– GaAs wafer production method: vertical gradient freeze (VGF), liquid-encapsulated Czochralski (LEC), molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal-organic vapor phase epitaxy (MOVPE), and others.

– GaAs application: mobile devices, photovoltaic devices, wireless communication, optoelectronic devices, aerospace and defense, and others.

– Diamond semiconductor substrate type: natural and synthetic.

– Diamond semiconductor substrate application: healthcare, consumer electronics, construction and mining, and others.

– Region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into the U.K., Germany, Italy, Russia, and the other Commonwealth Independent States; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America covers Brazil and the rest of Latin America; and the Rest of the World (RoW) covers the Middle East and Africa.

– In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications market, this report also provides an exhaustive patent analysis and company profiles for key players active in the global market.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11669

Report Includes:

– 69 data tables and 57 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets and applications of high temperature semiconductor devices

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Explanation of drivers, restraints, key developments and future outlook of the high temperature semiconductor devices industry

– Description of Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon Carbide (SiC), and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs); their products and application

– Detailed profiles of the major players in the market, including Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies Ag, Allegro Microsystems Llc, Smart Modular Technologies (WWH) Inc., Genesic Semiconductor Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., and United Silicon Carbide Inc.

Summary

A surge in temperature requirements for new applications in industrial, oil drilling and aviation markets have compelled designers to develop a complete portfolio of semiconductor devices for hightemperature applications to handle high operating temperatures. With an increase in temperature, the characteristics of semiconductor devices degrade due to variances in threshold voltages and carrier mobility, augmented junction current leakage and intrinsic carrier density. The characterization and qualification of semiconductors operating at high temperatures are crucial to ensure that quality, reliability and functionality all meet the requirements of the intended application. The qualification of any high-temperature semiconductor device needs to consider the operating life of the overall device, its reliability and its packaging.

The market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications is growing rapidly. The major factor attributed to its growth is the benefits associated with the adoption of these devices, such as reduced costs and improved efficiency. The global market is also being propelled by several industries such as electronics, defense and aerospace, automotive, and optoelectronics in which there is demand for semiconductor devices that are capable of operating reliably in harsh environments, including extremely high temperatures. Further rapid technological advancements coupled with vast improvements in the ability of these devices to operate in diverse environments are also strongly

boosting global market growth. Remarkable growth in the market for semiconductor devices for hightemperature applications is expected through the end of 2023. Market revenue was $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to reach nearly $REDACTED billion in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of REDACTED% during the forecast period.

The various types of semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications include GaN, SiC, GaAs, and diamond semiconductor substrate. Diamond is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment of the global market and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2018 to 2023. Diamond is considered an ideal material for semiconductors. Though diamond is an integral jewelry material, its unique properties are anticipated to change the way electronic products are powered. Silicon carbide was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2017 and is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period. This segment generated revenue of over $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to increase $REDACTED billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period. Gallium nitride wassecond position in terms of revenue in 2017, due to advancements in technology coupled with expansion of application areas for GaN-based devices.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11669/Single

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and RoW. North America garnered the highest revenue in 2017 at $REDACTED million. It is expected to continue to dominate the revenue share, with an expected value of $REDACTED billion in 2023. Since North America is aquick adopter of technological advances, the market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications has swiftly formed a strong base in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region holds the second largest share of the global market and has substantial market potential. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period from 2018 through 2023 to reach $REDACTED billion in 2023, up from $REDACTED million in 2017. Emerging nations in this region are experiencing substantialeconomic growth, which is expected to drive growth of the semiconductor devices for high-tempera ture applications market during the forecast period.