Self-service Business Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2023 with Top Manufactures Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau Software and Microstrategy

The Self-service Business Intelligence Market growing at a CAGR of 15.5% between 2017 and 2023. Self-service Business Intelligence Market valued at 3330 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 7900 million USD by the end of 2023.

Self-service business intelligence (SSBI) is an approach to data analytics that enables business users to access and work with corporate data even though they do not have a background in statistical analysis, business intelligence (BI) or data mining.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue generating region for self-service BI vendors for the next five years. This is mainly because in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the self-service BI market because of the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies and various government initiatives such as smart cities across APAC countries including China and India.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market are Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Microstrategy, Qlik Technologies, Tibco Software

ZOHO

Market Segment By Type –

• Software

• Service

Market Segment By Application –

• BFSI

• Telecommunication and IT

• Retail and e-commerce

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Energy and utilities

• Media and entertainment

• Transportation and logistics

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Self-service Business Intelligence Market

Chapter 1, to describe Self-service Business Intelligence Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Self-service Business Intelligence, with sales, revenue, and price of Self-service Business Intelligence, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Self-service Business Intelligence Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Self-service Business Intelligence Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

